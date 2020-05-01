A headline in this morning’s Sun Journal (April 29), “Some Republicans are calling Mills a dictator” made me sad. I was hopeful that the current crisis America faces would stop, or at least temper, the mean speech society has become used to.

I believe it is alright to disagree with another person’s opinion; however, I feel it is unnecessary to name call or use words that are not appropriate to the situation. The term “dictator” is not appropriate to the current situation. In fact, whoever the people are who made that statement really are just demonstrating an ignorance of the English language.

Disagree, that’s OK, but use language that is both correct and appropriate.

Andrew Steck, Bryant Pond

« Previous

Next »