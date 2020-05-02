LEEDS – Alton Thomas Pelkey, 72, of Leeds passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.He was born on Aug. 7, 1947 in Lewiston, to Lucien and Thelma (Thomas) Pelkey.Alton was a graduate of Edward Little High School, and he was a Private in the United States Army, serving in Vietnam. He was an accomplished carpenter and built many houses in the area. Alton also built firetrucks at E One in Ocala, Fla.Preceding him in death were his parents; his brother, Kenny and his sister, Sharon.Alton leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Audrey Pelkey (Courbron); many loving brothers and sisters; his children, Rodney and his wife Traci, and Jennifer and her partner Jeff; grandchildren, David, Gabrielle, Maxwell, Elena, Bentley, Spencer, and Emma.Online condolences can be left for Alton’s family at www.thefortingroupauburn.com. Services have been entrusted to The Fortin Group/Plummer and Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 217 Turner St., Auburn, ME 04210. 207-783-8545.

