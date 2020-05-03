Whatever happened to the “land of the free and the home of the brave”?

Whatever happened to the concepts that we have the individual freedom to live our lives and the individual responsibility to keep ourselves safe?

Whatever happened to the Bill of Rights under which we have the freedom to practice our religion and peacefully assemble?

Whatever happened to the requirement that laws which regulate business and the public must be enacted by both houses of the Legislature after a public vote and public hearings in which those affected have a right to be heard?

Whatever happened to our fear of the “nanny state” where government tells us what we can and cannot do and we look to the government to solve every problem?

Whatever happened to our knowledge that power corrupts and that absolute power corrupts absolutely?

Ronald Lebel, Auburn

