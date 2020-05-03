Joseph Zagrosky, 68, of South Berwick passed away April 15 at the Scarborough Veterans Home from the coronavirus and other complications.

Joseph Zagrosky, 68, of South Berwick died April 15. He served 10 years in the Air Force before getting an electrical engineering degree at Penn State and becoming  supervisor of a nuclear section at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

Francis Michael “Mike” Hugo, beloved husband of Matile West Hugo, died peacefully of Coronavirus at the Maine Veterans Home, Scarborough ME.

Francis “Mike” Hugo, 83, of Brunswick died April 16. He was a demolitions expert in the Marine Corps who later worked as a congressional staff member in Washington, D.C., and wrote a book about his experience.

John “Jack” Towne, died on April 17 of COVID-19 at the Maine Veterans’ Home in Scarborough.

John “Jack” Towne, 91, of South Portland died April 17. He started working on tugboats in high school, then spent three decades piloting vessels of different types, including nuclear submarines at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

Norman Jordan Jr., 85, of Cape Elizabeth died April 19. A traffic analyst in the Army, he later worked as a mechanic at Jonesy’s Mobil Station, sold flowers at his family’s farm stand and was dedicated to preserving family and town history.

Brian Fenton McAvoy, 77, died April 19 at the Maine Veteran’s Home in Scarborough after falling ill with coronavirus.

Brian McAvoy, 77, of Windham died April 19. He served four years in the Coast Guard and worked for the Otis Elevator Co. for 35 years before retiring to indulge in his passions for boating, fishing, hunting and four-wheeling.

James Peter Paras (born Paraskevas) died from Lewy body dementia and COVID-19 on April 20 at the Maine Veterans’ Home in Scarborough.

James Paras, 92, of Scarborough died April 20. He dropped out of Thornton Academy at 17 to join the Navy during World War II and later became a podiatrist and leader of the Greek Orthodox community in Maine.

Robert Fleury died at the Maine Veteran’s Home in Scarborough on April 21 due to complications from COVID-19.

Robert Fleury, 94, of Portland died April 21. He served in the Navy during World War II, stationed in Alaska and the Aleutian Islands and sailing the North Pacific and Bering Sea, then worked for the National Weather Service for 33 years.

Lloyd David Littlefield, 78 years, of Kennebunk, Maine, died Tuesday evening at Maine Veterans’ Homes in Scarborough of COVID-19.

Lloyd Littlefield, 78, of Kennebunk died April 21. He was an aviation electrician in the Marine Corps from 1959 to 1963 and later worked as a machinist for the Keuffel and Esser Co., Saco Defense and Pratt & Whitney.

Paul J. Robie, 78, passed away April 23 at the Scarborough Veterans Home where he had been residing the last year and a half.

Paul Robie, 78, of Sanford died April 23. He was an Army medic serving at evacuation hospitals during the Vietnam War. He later worked in medical records at York Hospital and was active in local cemetery and veterans groups.

