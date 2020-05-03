Joseph Zagrosky, 68, of South Berwick died April 15. He served 10 years in the Air Force before getting an electrical engineering degree at Penn State and becoming supervisor of a nuclear section at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

Francis “Mike” Hugo, 83, of Brunswick died April 16. He was a demolitions expert in the Marine Corps who later worked as a congressional staff member in Washington, D.C., and wrote a book about his experience.

John “Jack” Towne, 91, of South Portland died April 17. He started working on tugboats in high school, then spent three decades piloting vessels of different types, including nuclear submarines at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

Norman Jordan Jr., 85, of Cape Elizabeth died April 19. A traffic analyst in the Army, he later worked as a mechanic at Jonesy’s Mobil Station, sold flowers at his family’s farm stand and was dedicated to preserving family and town history.

Brian McAvoy, 77, of Windham died April 19. He served four years in the Coast Guard and worked for the Otis Elevator Co. for 35 years before retiring to indulge in his passions for boating, fishing, hunting and four-wheeling.

James Paras, 92, of Scarborough died April 20. He dropped out of Thornton Academy at 17 to join the Navy during World War II and later became a podiatrist and leader of the Greek Orthodox community in Maine.

Robert Fleury, 94, of Portland died April 21. He served in the Navy during World War II, stationed in Alaska and the Aleutian Islands and sailing the North Pacific and Bering Sea, then worked for the National Weather Service for 33 years.

Lloyd Littlefield, 78, of Kennebunk died April 21. He was an aviation electrician in the Marine Corps from 1959 to 1963 and later worked as a machinist for the Keuffel and Esser Co., Saco Defense and Pratt & Whitney.

Paul Robie, 78, of Sanford died April 23. He was an Army medic serving at evacuation hospitals during the Vietnam War. He later worked in medical records at York Hospital and was active in local cemetery and veterans groups.

