JAY — The annual Tri-Town July 3 Parade to celebrate Independence Day has been canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions, organizers said.

It’s a community effort for those in Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls with the parade route going through Jay and Livermore Falls.

“With the current restrictions, we won’t be able to have the parade this year,” Katie Rae Rollins, co-chairwoman of the Parade Committee said Monday. “It is a very tough decision but there is no way we can hold the parade while practicing social distancing to keep our community safe.

“We have not been able to go out and get funding like usual,” she said. “And, I find it hard asking businesses and locals for donations when we are all in a tight spot right now. It breaks my heart but being safe is best.”

There is no way people will remain 6 feet apart at such a function, Co-Chairwoman Erica Tripp said.

“We want to make sure the community stays safe,” she said. “It is with a heavy heart we will have to cancel it for this year.”

