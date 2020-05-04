JAY — The drop box for items that need to go into the Town Office is back in front of the building for use five days a week. It started Monday.

It had been available the two days a week that staff worked at the office to comply with the governor’s Stay Healthy at Home order to prevent any exposure to COVID-19.

Employees worked remotely from home the other days and checked the office voicemail frequently.

Staff will continue to rotate shifts so employees are not in the building at the same time.

Selectpersons closed the Town Office to the public on March 18 because of coronavirus.

The drop box will be secured in front of the building from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. On Thursday, the box will be out front from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said Monday.

If residents have registrations to complete, they are asked to call the Town Office at 207-897-6785 and staff will walk them through the process.

