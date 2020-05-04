AVON — Members of the Phillips Fire Department extinguished an unpermitted fire Friday night on Anson Valley Road, Phillips Fire Chief James Gould said Monday.
A mobile home had been cut into pieces and roofing, insulation and other material were being burned without a permit, he said.
The property is owned by Garth Sharpe of Massachusetts, Gould said.
He said those burning the material were upset that firefighters were called, the chief said. It was reported at 6:01 p.m. as a structure fire.
The Fire Department called the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, put the fire out and left after a deputy arrived, Gould said.
The Maine Forest Service is investigating the matter, Gould said.
A Massachusetts number for Sharpe was no longer in service Monday.
