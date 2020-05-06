AUBURN — Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation recently donated $10,000 to Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine as part of a $1.25 million in emergency fund to support community-based health and hunger relief organizations across the country during the COVID-19 health crisis.

Additionally, the Care and Share Food Closet in Farmington, Poland Community Health Center, Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway and Western Maine Health each received a Dunkin’ local hero care package with about $900 worth of gift cards.

So far, 20 Maine organizations have received a total of 5,550 gift cards valued at $27,750 along with 78 cases of Dunkin’ K-Cups and 15 cases of ground coffee.

