AUBURN — Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation recently donated $10,000 to Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine as part of a $1.25 million in emergency fund to support community-based health and hunger relief organizations across the country during the COVID-19 health crisis.
Additionally, the Care and Share Food Closet in Farmington, Poland Community Health Center, Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway and Western Maine Health each received a Dunkin’ local hero care package with about $900 worth of gift cards.
So far, 20 Maine organizations have received a total of 5,550 gift cards valued at $27,750 along with 78 cases of Dunkin’ K-Cups and 15 cases of ground coffee.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Sports
Charles Barkley-Michael Jordan rift has simmered for years and isn’t ending anytime soon
-
Sports
It’s fun to see Tyson back in the gym, as long as he’s not thinking about a comeback
-
Lewiston-Auburn
New program offers cash to help feed Maine’s children
-
Business
Maine labor official defends state’s response to crush of unemployment filings
-
News
Officials trying to overcome delays to 2020 Census