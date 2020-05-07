DIXFIELD — T.W. Kelly Dirigo Middle School has announced the trimester two honor roll.

The school is participating in the President’s Education Awards Program for academic recognition. Recipients of the Academic Excellence Award have received a 93 or higher in all subjects. Recipients of the Academic Achievement Award have received an 85 or higher in all subjects.

Academic Excellence

Grade eight: Ella Hines, Noah Prescott and Carson Redmond.

Grade seven: Phillip Therriault and Emily Woods.

Grade six: Ella Cote, Naomi Eggert, Mitchell Giberson, Amelia Maillet and Jack Sweatt.

Academic Achievement

Grade eight: Isaiah Campbell, Lucas Libby, Alice Morris, Shawn Noyes, Lilianna Salvati, Megan Spaulding and Logan Timberlake.

Grade seven: Grace Averill, Karl Blodgett, Ava Burnette, Diana Cayer, Alyssa Ellis, Amaya Libby, Alyssa McLean, Madilyn Money, Amber Pingree, Daisy Sweatt, Dominick Varnum, Nathaniel Wainwright, Lauretta Woodhead, Cameron Wright and Avery Young.

Grade six: Sophia Archer, Boyd Benson, Shealee Campbell, Molly Cormier, Carter Fuller, Onika Hatch, Jaxon Libby, Reeghan Nisbet, Sophia Poulin, Emily Putnam, Keira Reny, Madison Rich, Owen Smith, Emma VanTuinen, Lana Waite, Henry Waleik, Colin Waugh and Zachariah Webster.

