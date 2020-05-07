ROME — For the safety and health of campers and staff, Pine Tree Camp has canceled all traditional camp sessions this summer and replaced those programs with i nnovative online programming for registered campers and one-of-a-kind Pine Tree Camp Adventure Day Passes for all Maine people with disabilities, providing access to the outdoors on a day pass capacity to a limited number of people at a time.

“Out of this time of uncertainty has come innovation, creativity and strength. We are innovating to improve and expand upon what we do and help the people we serve adapt along with us,” said Noel Sullivan, president and CEO of Pine Tree Society.

Six weeks ago, the organization launched Pine Tree Camp to You, providing free access to daily programming that gives participants a chance to connect with others, engage in meaningful activities and get active through Zoom and Facebook Live.

This summer, Pine Tree Camp to You will expand to provide six week-long summer sessions for registered campers, including a curated activity box that will be sent to each camper as part of the curriculum designed by the Pine Tree Camp year-round and summer team.

Providing fully accessible opportunities for immersion in the outdoors remains a high priority and, to meet that need, Pine Tree Camp will offer Pine Tree Camp Adventure Day Passes in July. These passes will be available to all Maine people with disabilities and provide the opportunity to register to visit with their families/caregivers for day use of Pine Tree Camp’s fully accessible 285-acre campus.

Pine Tree Camp’s signature outdoor activities will be available — hiking on accessible nature trails, boating, kayaking, fishing and swimming — all provided in a safe, socially distanced manner supported by experienced staff. Details for reserving day passes will be available in June.

As Pine Tree Camp celebrates its 75th year, the milestone is also being recognized virtually through the Bath Savings Paddle for Pine Tree Camp. Registrants are asked to virtually participate on Saturday, June 6. Further details are available at https://www.pinetreesociety.org/events/paddle-for-pine-tree-camp/.

Pine Tree Camp receives no state or federal funding and 99 percent of campers’ tuition assistance is provided by donors and sponsors. For more information, visit www.pinetreesociety.com.

« Previous

Next »