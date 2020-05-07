YWCA Central Maine of Lewiston received a special donation of $300 from three children who attend its childcare program to celebrate the national fundraising campaign Giving Tuesday Now. The children chose to donate part of their government stimulus money to the YWCA to support essential YWCA programming, including the all-day school-aged care they attend. Director of Programs & Mission Impact Amanda Angelo Hatch said, “We are so proud to see our mission and values spreading throughout the community through the actions, like these, of children we serve, and so thankful for the support for our essential programming!” From the left are Aubrie Sweetser, Tyson Roberts and Zoe’Anna Carter. Donations can be made on its website at www.ywcamaine.org.