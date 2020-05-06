MaineCF seeks applications for Belvedere Handcrafts Fund

ELLSWORTH — The Belvedere Traditional Handcrafts Fund of the Maine Community Foundation is seeking applications. The fund supports projects and organizations that promote traditional handcrafts throughout the state. An anonymous donor established the fund in 2007.

The grant application deadline is June 1, 2020. The online application, guidelines and a complete list of 2019 grants are available at www.mainecf.org. For more information, contact Leslie Goode, senior program officer, at 207-412-2002 or [email protected].

Grantees in 2019 included: Cobscook Community Learning Center, to launch an annual celebration of the greater Cobscook Bay region through a gathering that offers immersive experiences in traditional handcrafts; Cultural Resources, Inc., to create the Wabanaki Arts Mentorship Program, an intergenerational teaching program of traditional basketmaking and cultural knowledge; and Makers Guild of Maine/Fiber College of Maine, to create a fiber tool lending library, to expand and improve the free community Makers Market, and to market traditional Maine crafts during the Bicentennial.

