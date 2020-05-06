Totus Tuus summer program cancelled at Maine parishes

PORTLAND — After consideration and discussion with participating parishes and families, organizers of the 2020 Totus Tuus summer program in Maine have announced it has been canceled.

“Taking into account the social and relational nature of the program itself, we felt that the program would not be able to adhere to the social distancing protocols currently in place in Maine,” said Fr. Seamus Griesbach, director of vocations for the Diocese of Portland and program coordinator for Totus Tuus.

Totus Tuus is a weeklong program that inspires a longing for holiness in young people grades one to 12. This summer, 10 parishes were set to host the program, including Jay, Lewiston, Windham and Brunswick.

Due to the uncertainty regarding the viability of summer programs this year, registrations had been far lower than previous years, making it difficult for organizers to move forward without risking a serious financial shortfall.

Griesbachsaid the program will be back in 2021. “Totus Tuus is not going anywhere. We will be back next summer with two great teams of teachers ready to share the Catholic faith with Maine’s youth once again,” he said.

For any families who have already registered their children online, fees will be refunded in full in the coming days. Any questions or concerns regarding reimbursement may be sent to [email protected].