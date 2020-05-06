REGION — Staff at SeniorsPlus continue to adapt to our new way of bringing programs to our communities. We will continue to host virtual workshops until it is safe to open up our physical Education Center locations. We hope you will consider joining some of our May programs. We are excited to share that we have expanded our May offerings to include more classes, groups, and exercise opportunities. Classes and workshops are free through the pandemic and will be hosted through Zoom. For most programs, participants must have access to a device with a camera. To register, email [email protected] or call SeniorsPlus at 795-4010.

CLASSES

Zoom 101: Using Video Conference Technology to Stay Connected

When: Tuesday, May 5 OR May 12 OR May 19 OR May 26. Time: 10-10:30 a.m. Location: Zoom: Join us for a 30-minute class to become more familiar on how to use Zoom to participate in SeniorsPlus’ online classes, or to simply stay connected with friends and family near and far. You do not need a Zoom account or to download any apps to participate in this class. You do not need a video camera for your computer, although it is helpful. You can participate with computers or hand held devices. Educational material and resources will be provided for continued.

Coping with COVID-19

When: Tuesday, May 12, Time: 1-3 p.m. Location: Zoom Instructors: Beacon Hospice Staff: Are you struggling with the new normal in the age of COVID-19? How are you coping? Join us as we discuss ways to navigate through this unsettling time. We will discuss the facts about coronavirus and ways to adapt life to help you feel physically and emotionally well during this time. We want to hear from you. This space is a great opportunity to share what is working for you with others.

Fraud & Scams

When: Thursday, May 28, Time: 10-12 p.m. Location: Zoom: This workshop will give you the information needed to determine what is real and what a scam is. What does fraud look like? What are the latest scams out there? How do you recognize fraud? Find out what you can do to protect yourself and where do you go to report things so others don’t become the next victim.

EXERCISE

Total Strength & Balance

When: Mondays 11:15-12 p.m. OR 12:15-1 p.m. Wednesdays 11:30-12:15 p.m. Fridays 11:30-12:10 p.m. OR 12:30-1:10 p.m. Location: Facebook. Instructor: Linn Morin, Certified Trainer. Cost: no fee for the month of May – simply call and join the group! Participants will gain physical and neuro-muscular strength, as well as balance to improve activities of daily living. Light weights or soup cans, a basic bouncing ball and for some tubes are used in this seated exercise class. Water is recommended during the class. As always be sure to check with your physician prior to any exercise class. These classes are held online until the CDC lifts restrictions. To register or for more information: Call Linn at 523-9055.

Chair Yoga on Zoom

When: Fridays Time: 8:45-9:45 a.m. Location: Zoom. Cost: no fee at this time. Must-haves: computer, laptop, or tablet; sturdy chair on non-slip surface. Instructor: Mary Bishop, Certified Yoga Instructor. Join Mary in this Zoom class that is designed to help with ease of movement and breath; finding stability and strength through yoga poses with variations for every ability. Class limited to 10 participants.

GROUPS

Caregiver Support Groups

Group 1: Monday, May 4 from 3-4:30 p.m.; Group 2: Monday, May 11 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Group 3: Thursday, May 29 from 8:30-10 a.m. Location: Zoom (video or call-in option) Our caregiver support groups offer a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation can be an empowering experience. Due to current public health concerns, the group will meet over the phone vs in-person.

Coffee & Comfort – Bereavement Support Group

When: Monday, May 4, Time: 3-4:30 p.m. Instructor: Beacon Hospice Staff. Location: Zoom. Loss is hard. The great news is, no one needs to feel alone through their bereavement. Coffee & Comfort offers a safe place where one can receive the grief support they are seeking. Due to current public health concerns, the group will meet over Zoom versus in-person. Zoom phone and video-conferencing information will be provided to registrants.

Coping with the New Normal within the COVID-19 Pandemic Support Group

When: Wednesdays, May 6, 13, 20, and 27. Time: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Facilitators: Beacon Hospice Staff. Location: Zoom: Are you struggling with figuring out purpose at home? Are you looking for information on some of the changes occurring within our society? Do you need some good news and support from others? Join us for a 4-week support group to discuss some of the challenges many of us are feeling emotionally, physically, and spiritually as we wrestle with these changes to our daily lives. Group size limited to 15 people.

filed under: