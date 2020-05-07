Shelby Lawrence, fourth from left, and her four children and mother wave to a passing school bus Thursday during a faculty parade in Leeds. Teachers, cafeteria workers, bus drivers and other staff members from Leeds Central School passed through Leeds in decorated vehicles to say hello to the students. The last day students attended school before the coronavirus pandemic canceled classes was March 13. “I miss their hugs. I want to just go hug everybody, but I can’t,” said first-grade teacher Judi Neptune, who is retiring after this school year. “Thirty-seven years and this is how I end my year,” Neptune said about how she is coping with not seeing her students. Pictured from left: Hudson Childs, 2, Crystal Lawrence, Ryder Cyr, 7, Shelby Lawrence, Tucker Childs, 2, and Raelin Childs, 6.
Claudeen Bergeron decorates her car Thursday at Leeds Central School before the start of a faculty parade. Teachers, cafeteria workers, bus drivers and other staff members passed through Leeds in decorated vehicles to say hello to the students. The last day students attended school before the coronavirus pandemic canceled classes was March 13. Bergeron said she keeps in touch with her first- and second-grade students on a regular basis through distance learning. “The biggest news from them has been that they are loosing a lot of teeth,” Bergeron said. “It’s nice to see something normal happening during the pandemic. We’re still losing teeth during COVID-19.”
Educational technician Wendi Gilbert decorates her car Thursday before the start of the faculty parade at Leeds Central School.
Educational technician Rebecca Buckley participates Thursday in the Leeds Central School faculty parade.