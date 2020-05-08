State health officials reported 44 additional COVID-19 cases and one new death from the virus on Friday.

To date, there have been 1,374 cases of the COVID-19 disease caused by the novel coronavirus in the state, according to the latest update from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That figure includes 1,264 confirmed cases as well as 110 probable cases among individuals who are exhibiting symptoms and have either tested positive on an antibody test or had close contact with a known case.

The one new fatality reported Friday raises Maine’s death toll from the coronavirus to 63. After accounting for deaths and the 836 people have have recovered from the disease, Maine CDC was reporting 475 active cases of COVID-19 on Friday — a decrease of six since Thursday.

Forty-four people were hospitalized as of Friday, up five from the previous day, while 23 people were being treated in intensive care units, which is an increase of seven. Ten people were hooked to ventilators to assist with breathing after suffering respiratory problems.

Gov. Janet Mills and Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, will hold a briefing on the coronavirus situation in Maine at 2 p.m. They will be joined by Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew and Maine Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Heather Johnson.

On Thursday, Shah and Mills announced a major deal with the company Idexx Laboratories that will allow the state to more than triple its testing capacity for COVID-19 in the coming weeks. The Westbrook-based veterinary diagnostic and services company will supply enough equipment and supplies to enable the Maine CDC lab to conduct an additional 5,000 tests weekly.

Maine Sens. Angus King and Susan Collins also announced Friday that 18 health centers around the state will receive $4.7 million from the federal government to purchase and administer new testing equipment.

The testing news comes at a time when Maine is experiencing both a flattening or a decline in cases in the community but a spike in cases at several workplaces and long-term care facilities.

The daily tally of active cases had hovered in the high-300s or low-400s for more than two weeks until two new outbreaks caused the number to hit a peak on Thursday of 481 cases before declining again Friday. Public health experts say that a two-week downward trend in cases and hospitalizations is critical to reopening the economy safely and reducing the risk of transmitting the virus.

As of Thursday, there were 51 confirmed cases at the Tyson Foods poultry processing plant in Portland. Additionally, Maine CDC reported 17 cases at the Springbrook Center skilled nursing facility in Westbrook.

Maine CDC also continues to monitor deadly outbreaks at several nursing homes or long-term care facilities, including at the Maine Veterans’ Home in Scarborough, the Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation and Tall Pines in Belfast.

It’s also been one week since the Mills administration relaxed restrictions on some businesses, including hair salons, car dealerships, golf courses and health practitioners that want to resume elective surgeries and procedures. Maine was the first state in New England and one of the first in the northeast to begin reopening, although that hasn’t muted criticism of the Mills administration in some sectors, particularly among Republicans as the response to COVID-19 becomes increasingly partisan in Maine and nationally.

On Friday, the Maine Department of Labor reported that about 16,100 residents filed for unemployment benefits last week. Since March 15, nearly 125,000 Mainers have applied for unemployment — roughly 18 percent of the state’s workforce — as the coronavirus pandemic continues to take a heavy toll on Maine’s economy.

This story will be updated.

