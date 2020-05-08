LEWISTON – Gary G. Labonte, of Lewiston, died unexpectedly at his home on April 25, 2020. Born Oct. 9, 1962, in Lewiston, he was the son of Henri A. and Jeanette A. Labonte. He was educated in local schools.Gary worked at Enterprise Foundry in Lewiston and then as a mechanic at Lily Truck Leasing and Fleet Truck. He also drove trucks at Colonial Trucking. He most recently worked as a plumber’s helper. Gary enjoyed fishing and road trips to the western mountains of Maine. He also loved watching the New England Patriots.Gary is survived by his companion, Sue Ray of Lewiston and his children, Thomas Labonte and Dyandrea Labonte of Lewiston; sisters, Muriel Hanlin and husband Rick of Sabattus, Theresa Labonte and her companion Timothy Burns of Wales, Faye Lashua of Auburn and brothers, Michael Labonte and companion Jeannine St. Hilaire of Minot and Peter Learn and wife Lori of Conway N.H. He will also be missed by his sisters-.in-law, Sue Labonte and Diane Labonte; and many nieces and nephews.He is predeceased by his daughter, Victoria; his father, mother; brothers, John Labonte and James Labonte and sister, Jody Learn Sage. Service will be at a later date.

« Previous