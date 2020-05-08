A Massachusetts man heading to his family camp in Sabattus was one of two people this week caught driving more than 100 mph on the Maine Turnpike.

Police said on Tuesday, Trooper Jesse Duda clocked a vehicle traveling 104 mph in posted 70 mph speed zone near mile marker 10 northbound in York. Duda caught up with the vehicle near mile marker 19 northbound. The operator, Paul Hardiman, 35, of Quincy, Massachusetts, was heading to Sabattus to open his family camp, police said.

Hardiman was determined to be operating under the influence of intoxicating beverages, police said. He was arrested and transported to the York County Jail on charges of operating under the influence and exceeding the speed limit by 30 mph or more.

On Monday, Trooper Matthew Williams arrested Katie Hayhurst, 35, of Schenectady, New York, after she failed to stop for the trooper for about six miles along the turnpike.

Hayhurst had originally passed Trooper Williams’ fully-marked cruiser at 125 mph and maintained that speed until she exited in Kennebunk, hitting a curb and flattening her front left tire, police said. Hayhurst was charged with failure to stop for police officer, criminal speed, and operating without a license.

