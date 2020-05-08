A man armed with a handgun tried to rob a convenience store in the Penobscot County town of Corinna early Friday morning but came away empty-handed after the store clerk refused and bolted into an office, police said.

“That action scared off the robber and he fled on foot, likely on a nearby rail trail,” Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said in a news release. “The clerk was not injured.”

The suspect was described by police as a man about 30 years old, 6 feet tall and weighing about 220 pounds with blue eyes and dark hair. He wore a black zip-up hoodie with white strings, a black Carhartt winter hat, black face mask and blue latex gloves.

The robbery was reported at AE Robinson convenience store at 60 Newport Road in Corinna around 2:30 a.m., according to McCausland. The robber demanded money and the female clerk refused to hand over any cash and ran into the store’s office, prompting the suspect to run away from the scene, McCausland said.

Maine State Police troopers and game wardens were still searching for the robber Friday morning and have been assisted by the Newport and Dexter police departments.

Police asked that anyone with information to call Maine State Police in Bangor at 973-3700.

