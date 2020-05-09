The last Republican president and the last two Republican presidential candidates have indicated their dislike of President Donald Trump. Why is that? I don’t think it’s jealousy. Still some people think it is OK when Trump exhorts neo-Nazis and white supremacists and challenges Democratic governors’ authority to govern.

Syndicated columnist Rich Lowry wrote that people can’t trust science (Sun Journal, May 5) and Marc Thiessen blamed former President Barack Obama for not preparing America for the pandemic we now have (Sun Journal, May 1). That is after Trump got rid of Obama’s pandemic team.

I am a Democrat who has often voted Republican. There are no more actual Republicans, only Trump followers.

So sad.

Rudolph Ziehm, Sabattus