A spring storm caused high winds across Maine that left almost 11,000 customers without power Saturday night.

As of 9 p.m., Central Maine Power was reporting more than 10,000 customers across 12 counties without power, with Piscataquis and Sagadahoc reporting the highest numbers, and Emera Maine was reporting more than 730 customers without power, with the bulk of those occurring in the Caribou region.

“This is the kind of day when outage numbers will fluctuate,” said CMP spokeswoman Catharine Hartnett. “The wind is responsible, but it is not so persistently gusty that we can’t make repairs as outages occur today. … Forecasts predict the wind will die down this evening.”

On its website, Emera Maine reassured customers that repairs were being made safely and as quickly as possible.

The National Weather Service predicted that as much as a foot of snow would fall on parts of southern Aroostook and northern Washington counties by the time the storm ends early Sunday morning, and as many as 7 inches in the Central Highlands, North Woods and Penobscot Valley.

But it was the storm winds that were threatening to put Mainers in the dark late Saturday afternoon. West winds between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph, were expected to sweep across portions of south central, southwest and western Maine until the storm dies out about 9 p.m.

