FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Fans have made former defensive lineman Richard Seymour the newest member of the New England Patriots team Hall of Fame, the team announced Monday.

Seymour, the team’s first-round draft choice in 2001, spent the first eight seasons of his 12-year NFL career with the Patriots and helped them win six division titles, four conference crowns and three Super Bowl championships.

Seymour had 460 tackles, 39 sacks, two interceptions and six fumble recoveries in more than 100 starts with New England.

He also blocked a franchise record six regular season field goals, plus one in postseason play.

“Richard was the consummate professional and leader, always accepting the roles he was assigned, putting team goals ahead of personal ones, and in turn, raising the game of everyone around him,” team owner Robert Kraft said in a statement.

Every year, a panel of media, alumni and staff nominates several finalists but fans make the final choice.

This year’s other finalists were former coach Bill Parcells and linebacker Mike Vrabel.

DOLPHINS: Tua Tagovailoa signed a $30.275 million, four-year guaranteed contract with the Miami Dolphins, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The contract includes a $19.6 million signing bonus, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Dolphins hadn’t announced the deal.

Last month the Dolphins selected Tagovailoa with the fifth overall pick in the draft. They are optimistic he’ll recover fully from a hip injury that ended his Alabama career in mid-November and hoping he’ll become a franchise quarterback.

Tagovailoa says doctors have indicated he’s on schedule for a return in 2020. His No. 1 jersey is among the best-selling in the NFL since it was assigned to him last week.

RAIDERS: Las Vegas agreed to a deal with former Denver Broncos running back Devontae Booker.

A 2016 fourth-round pick out of Utah, Booker played four seasons with the Broncos and rushed for 1,103 yards over 61 games that included six starts.

Last season, the 27-year-old Booker saw his role largely reduced to special teams. He had two carries for nine yards.

PANTHERS: Offensive tackle Russell Okung said he’s appealing a decision that denied a claim he brought against the National Football League Players Association alleging unfair labor practices. The National Labor Relations Board last Thursday dismissed charges Okung brought against the NFLPA.

Okung has been outspoken against the collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the NFLPA that was ratified by players on March 15, contending the players’ union violated its own voting procedures during the approval process. Okung’s lawsuit contends the CBA proposal never should have been sent to individual players for a vote after the union’s executive committee initially voted to reject approval of the CBA, 6-5.

RAVENS: Baltimore signed free agent guard D.J. Fluker, who is expected to compete for the opening on the offensive line created by the retirement of Marshal Yanda.

