Julia Romanoski of Jay removes her face covering for some fresh air Monday afternoon as she leaves Marden’s in Lewiston. David Dionne, background in red shirt, a 20-year employee, keeps count so only 50 people are in the store at any given time. “I think the masks and precautions are necessary and a good idea,” Romanoski said. According to a Facebook post May 4 by owners Ham and John Marden, the state gave permission for the reopening if owners followed “very specific procedures and restrictions set in place for us by the Maine Department of Economic Development.” Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Maine's new testing, tracing capabilities may allow for quicker, safer reopening

