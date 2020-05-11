RUMFORD — The annual Memorial Day parade, Mexico Cruise-in and July 4 celebration have been canceled because they would likely violate state restrictions meant to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. All three generally draw large crowds.

Gov. Janet Mills’ four-stage plan to restart the economy contemplates maintaining the prohibition of gatherings of 50 people or more during July and August.

Patricia “Tricia” Thurston, commander of American Legion Post 24 in Rumford, announced the organization will not be able to have a public Memorial Day parade and ceremony in Rumford and Mexico.

“We will be doing a 10 a.m. ceremony inside the Legion Hall with approximately five or so people,” she said. “We will either video and then post or do a Facebook live (American Legion Post 24 Rumford Maine). At this time, it will depend on how the practice goes. Either way, there will be a ceremony for people to view (online).”

Mexico Fire Chief Richard Jones told selectmen May 5 that the Mexico Cruise-in by Mexico Firefighters Relief and Tired Iron Cruizers has been canceled. It was scheduled for May 28.

On Thursday, Rumford Town Manager Stacy Carter announced that the Fourth of July celebration in the Hosmer Field Complex has been canceled.

“It appears that we’ll still be limited to gatherings of under 50 people,” he said. “It doesn’t look like we’ll be able to do the fundraising needed to pay for the fireworks.”

He said Dan Richard of the Fourth of July Committee told him the fireworks’ company has agreed to hold their $2,000 deposit for next year.

