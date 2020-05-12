The Travis Roy Award will be announced virtually this year after the coronavirus pandemic caused the cancellation of both the original and rescheduled dates of the Maine Class A Hockey Awards Banquet.

The virtual ceremony will still be held this Sunday — the date to which the original banquet was rescheduled — the Maine Class A Hockey Coaches Association announced Tuesday. The virtual banquet will take place via a Zoom meeting that will be streamed live on the Sun Journal’s website and Facebook page. It is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.

In addition to announcing the winner of the 25th Travis Roy Award, which is presented to the most outstanding Class A senior boys hockey player, the banquet will include the unveiling of the first- and second-team All-State selections, the Class A team sportsmanship award, the Class A boys coach of the year and the honoring of this year’s Class A state champions from Lewiston High School.

“It has been crazy times as we navigate the unknown and look towards a healthy future. We wanted to thank all of you for your patience,” the coaches association said in a letter to players and their families. “As we do go virtual, we hope this goes as smoothly as possible, but most important we honor the hard work and sacrifice these young men have put into the game of hockey over the years.”

The four finalists for the Travis Roy Award will give the customary speeches as part of the virtual ceremony. The finalists are Scarborough forward Dawson Gendreau, South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete goalie Liam McGibbon, Lewiston forward Ryan Pomerleau and Thornton Academy forward Sawyer Wirsing.

