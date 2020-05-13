LIVERMORE FALLS — Police are looking for the driver of a car involved in a single vehicle crash Tuesday night on Route 133/Park Street that knocked out power, internet and closed the road for hours.

The 2010 Nissan Altima was heading north toward PalletOne Inc. when it crossed the centerline, went off the road, went airborne, went between a guy wire and a Central Maine Power pole and came to rest facing south, Police Chief Ernest Steward Jr. said Wednesday.

The driver fled the scene into the woods.

Officer Troy Reed responded to the accident reported about 6:45 p.m.

Illegal drugs and alcohol were found in the vehicle, Steward said.

The car is registered to Jacqueline Lemieux of Jay but she was not the driver, he said.

A state trooper and a tracking dog were called but they couldn’t find him, Steward said.

Police have a suspect in the case who is believed to be a man from Jay, he said.

Jay police officer Dan Demers assisted Reed, and Livermore Falls Fire Department handled traffic control.

Consolidated Communications reported that the hazard had been removed at about 1:46 a.m. Wednesday and road was opened, Steward said

The car, which was disabled and an airbag deployed, was towed to Hilltop Collision Center in Jay where it was impounded.

