LIVERMORE FALLS — Regional School Unit 73 directors decided Thursday on June 15 for the districtwide budget meeting and July 14 for the budget vote at polling stations in each town.

Dates in April had to be changed because of the governor’s stay-at-home order to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Superintendent Scott Albert said if, on June 1, the governor allows 50 people or more to gather in one place, the budget meeting can be held June 15.

“We could hold the main meeting in the middle school gym with another section in the cafeteria,” he said.

Albert said the library could be used for overflow.

“I don’t think we’ll have that many but we need to be prepared in case we do,” he said.

The district includes the towns of Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls.

Albert said holding the meeting June 15 would put the district within the 30-day rule for the referendum vote.

Word from the governor on waiving budget meetings hasn’t happened, he said.

The board voted to move $193,000 from debt service to facilities and maintenance in the 2020-21 budget warrant.

Albert said the money was originally for Phase II of the Siemens project. Even if approved, the first payment would come the following year. The building and grounds committee wanted to use the money for paving the district, he said.

“Because we wouldn’t have a loan, it shouldn’t come out of debt service,” he said. “It should fall under operation of the plant. The request to move the money is to make sure it’s in the right place. We don’t want people questioning it later on.

“It doesn’t change the overall budget,” he said.

Albert said the changes can be attached to the original warrant, which wouldn’t need to be re-signed.

He noted there are separate warrants for debt service and facilities and maintenance.

“Because the paving doesn’t fall under the specifications Siemens can work on, energy or efficiency stuff, we’re not able to put it under Phase II,” Director Ann Schwab said.

The board also voted to offer Albert a three-year contract, from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2024. The board chairman and vice chairman were authorized to negotiate the contract.

