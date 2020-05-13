South Paris author and businesswoman Patricia (Pat) Probert Gott released her 21st book “Horses, Horses, Horses,” in April.
The author has been writing books for 15 years, calling upon her experience owning and riding horses as well as working as a horse wrangler in Cody, Wyoming. Many people enjoy riding horses, few understand them. Gott has ridden for 69 years and experienced both joy and understanding. She has owned a variety of 16 equines, from ponies to draft, from Quarter-horses and Morgans to Arabians, from the very young to the very old. She has trained a dozen more and ridden over a hundred that were not her own. Throughout the years of trail riding, she has undergone some memory-making adventures. Her book contains stories of her most memorable moments for horse lovers of all ages – particularly teens and adults.
The book may be purchased from Amazon, from the author at local craft fairs and book signing events, or from her website at www.prgottbooks.net.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Franklin
Police look for driver who fled on foot after Livermore Falls crash
-
Oxford Hills
Dump truck ends up on its side in Harrison crash
-
Maine
Avangrid sues to block November referendum on hydropower line
-
Encore
South Paris author releases 21st book
-
Encore
More than 30 film finalists announced to compete in MOFF video contest