TURNER — Fire crews from several towns were battling a brush fire Thursday afternoon after flames spread out of control along Buckfield Road, near Martin Stream Campground.

Turner firefighters were sent out to the area of 408 Buckfield Road, which is also Route 117, shortly after 3 p.m. for a report of fast spreading flames, with winds pushing the fire up a ridge.

The first crews on scene reported that flames were moving up a hill and “traveling at a high rate of speed.” Calls for mutual aid went out and towns including Auburn and Oxford sent crews to help battle the blaze. The Maine Forestry Service also joined the effort with a helicopter.

A half hour after the fire was reported, crews were still trying to surround the flames and snuff them out. At about 3:15 p.m., a firefighter reported that the flames had jumped over Chase Road, a short dead end street near Martin Stream.

The area, just down Route 117 from Ricker Hill Orchards, is heavily wooded. Fire crews were also contending with water shortages as they continued to battle the flames.

A section of Route 117 was shut down as the firefighting effort went on. Androscoggin County Sheriff’s deputies were detouring traffic at Route 124 on one end, Weston Road on the other.

Several additional departments, including those from Canton, Mexico, Minot and Livermore, were called in to help battle the blaze.

With brisk winds and dry conditions in the area, the Maine Forestry Service had listed the risk of wildfire on Thursday as high.

