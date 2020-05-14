OTISFIELD — The Food Pantry of the East Otisfield Free Baptist Church will be open on Friday May 22 from 1-5 p.m. The Food Pantry is for residents of Otisfield only and provides essential, nutritious foods one might find in the pantry at home, as well as some meats, fresh vegetables, soaps, shampoo, laundry detergent, etc.. Location is 231 Rayville road in Otisfield, 1 mile from State Route 121 (look for the sign).

filed under: