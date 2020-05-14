NORWAY — Normally, Ruth Leino, who celebrated her 91st birthday Thursday, would spend her special day surrounded by her five children, 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and great-grandchild.

But these aren’t normal times, and her family had to adapt by coming to her, parade style.

According to Leino’s daughter AJ Alexander, every gathering involving the family results in more than 10 people, so they haven’t all met in the same place since the outbreak of COViD-19. Phone calls, deck visit and video chatting weren’t quite cutting it.

“That’s the only way I could think of for her to see people and for people to show their love for her. Her and my father were married for over 60 years. He died in 2011, and it’s been hard without him. They always enjoyed being with lots of family and friends.”

Flanked by fire engines from the Norway and Harrison Fire Departments, and Norway Police cruisers, the parade of about 20 cars started at the rest stop across from Lake Pennesewassee on Route 118 and made their way to Leino, who waited at the end of the driveway on Yagger Road, smiling and waving.

