WEST PARIS — According to Oxford County Sheriff Chief Deputy Jim Urquhart, a 15-year-old girl fell into the water at Snow Fall Gorge in West Paris Thursday afternoon.

According to Urquhart, the girl fell from a cliff into the water, and is located on a rock outcrop.

The girl was taken to Stephens Memorial Hospital with non life threatening injuries.

This story will be updated.

