Trail opening

JAY – Western Maine ATV Club is happy to announce the Whistle Stop Trail on the old railroad bed that runs from Jay to Farmington will be opening on Saturday, May 16. It is always a good thing to check your tire rod ends, ball joints and change your oils. Respect landowners and stay on marked trails. Abuse it and lose it! This is a multi-use trail and welcomes all users. Club meetings are still on hold due to Covid-19. Secretary Karen Dalot will send updates when available. Happy trails and be safe.

Event Cancelled

It is with deep regret that the Farmington Falls Fire Company, Inc. finds it necessary to cancel the 2020 Annual Yard Sale and Chicken BBQ to err on the side of caution with concerns about the Covid 19 pandemic. We are concerned for the safety of everyone involved that attends as well as the workers. Instead, we are looking forward to an even bigger and better celebration in 2021. In the meantime, we hope everyone stays healthy and safe!

Old Home Days



PHILLIPS — Our 62nd Phillips Old Home Days 2020 is cancelled. We will take all of our plans, and have our 200th Birthday celebration of Maine next year. Our theme will continue next year as “Maine’s 200th Year Blast in Phillips.” The dates of Old Home Days next year are August 14th-22nd. This year’s Memorial Day Horse Pulls are also cancelled. The Phillips Chamber of Commerce cancelled to keep our small community safe from the virus still about. As we are, the community is disappointed, but understanding of our decision.

Free classes

REGION – New Ventures Maine is offering a number of free online classes. At a time when many Mainers are seeing their livelihoods and finances change overnight, New Ventures has a number of free online courses that can help people navigate this time of economic uncertainty and general anxiety. Check out upcoming courses here! NewVenturesMaine.org or call Chris Morin, Workforce Development Specialist at 753-6531

Road closed



FAYETTE —The Fayette Board of Selectmen confirmed its prior decision to close the Richmond Mills Road at the Hales Brook crossing due to the unsafe status of the road. The road closure will be for an extended and indefinite period of time. The necessary reparation is now entirely dependent on a future Town Meeting decision. Please direct all questions and inquiries to the Fayette Town Office by e-mail: [email protected] or call 685-4373.

Wilton Academy



WILTON — The Wilton Academy Alumni Reunion for all classes that was scheduled to be held July 14, 2020 at Lafleurs Restaurant in Jay has been cancelled due to Covid-19 regulations and restrictions. We will resume our Wilton Academy Reunion for next year on July 13, 2021. Any questions please contact Barry at 207-897-2787 or Jim at 207-645-3388.

Fayette school registration

FAYETTE — Parents who are planning to enroll their child in Kindergarten or Pre-Kindergarten for the 2020/21 school year at Fayette Central School may register their child for Pre-K by contacting the school either by phone or email. Actual screening will be scheduled for a later date. We will keep you informed with updates on plans for screening. To be eligible to start school this fall, a child must be four years of age for Pre-K, and five years of age for Kindergarten, on or before October 15, 2020. Please call the school at 685-4770 or email Ms. Jenkins at [email protected] to register your child.

filed under: