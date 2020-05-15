WILTON — The Town Office plans to reopen on Monday, May 18 at 8:30 a.m. All hours will remain the same: Monday, Tuesday – 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Thursday, Friday – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New safety practices will be in place. Only one person per party may enter the Town Office. No more than two customers will be permitted in the Town Office Lobby at any time. All customers will be asked to take a ticket, accessed from the parking lot at the entry room window, and wait for your number to show on the board before entering. You may wait in your vehicles or outside, socially distanced 6 feet apart.

Per the executive order, please bring your face coverings. However, if you have a medical condition that prevents you from wearing a mask, you do not need to wear one.

We will be practicing social distancing inside the town office, as well as cleaning/sanitizing practices. We will have hand sanitizer available for all residents.

We expect the first few weeks will be quite busy. Monday and Thursday mornings tend to be the busiest.

The drop box will always be available for residents who would like to drop off payments for water/sewer or taxes or other business. Located inside the entry room, a number isn’t needed to leave a payment. Payments may be mailed to the Town of Wilton, 158 Weld Road, Wilton, ME 04294. If a receipt is needed, please include a self-addressed stamped envelope. Include a phone number on the payment in case of questions.

The second half of the tax payments was due May 1. If unable to locate the original bill, please call the Town Office at 645-4961. To reach the Utility Clerk with Water and Sewer payment questions, please email: [email protected] or call 645-2001. You may also continue to use the on-line registration system through the Town’s website: www.wiltonmaine.org.

The Code Enforcement Officer, Tax Assessor, and General Assistance Administrator will be available by appointment only. Please call 645-4961 for appointments.

Meetings will take place downstairs. Drive out back and enter through the Meeting Room door at the scheduled appointment time. The CEO may also be reached by email at [email protected] The assessor may be reached by email at [email protected]

