I am excited that Katey Branch is running to represent District 19 in the Maine Senate. Her listening skills and openness to diverse points of view will be the perfect balm for loosening that gridlocked legislative body.

During the 20 years I have known Branch, I have witnessed her intuitive leadership skills on numerous occasions. Before I retired, she gave a presentation to my alternative education students about the dangers of misusing prescription drugs. Though those students had a reputation for being somewhat difficult, she had no problems with them. Rather than presenting herself as “the expert,” she encouraged them to share their own experiences. Next, she had them write, act in and film an advertisement about prescription drug misuse that was surprisingly well done and powerful.

Trust me, if she could get those students to work cooperatively, she will be able to accomplish great things in the Maine Senate.

Jason Trask, Norway

