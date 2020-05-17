In a story about former Lewiston City Administrator Robert Mulready that ran on page C1 in Saturday’s Sun Journal, May 16, it should have stated he was predeceased by his wife, Susan Maguire Mulready, who died in 2018. It was a reporting error.
Comments are not available on this story.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Business
As gyms prepare to open, questions linger about safety in a high-exertion environment
-
Sports
Now 36, Nik Caner-Medley refuses to slow down
-
Maine
COVID-19 forces end-of-life conversations for nursing home residents
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: May 17
-
News
Maine reopening despite missed benchmarks, inadequate testing regime