LEWISTON – Roger Edmund Mailhot, 85, of Lewiston died peacefully on Tuesday May 13, 2020 with family by his side. He was a lifelong resident of Lewiston. Born Aug. 13, 1934 to Robert and Eugenie (Ducharme) Mailhot, and was the oldest of six children. He was educated in local schools, graduated from St. Dominic High School in 1951, and continued his education at University of Maine at Orono graduating in 1954. Roger also served two years in the U.S. Navy, from 1955 to 1957. He returned home to work in the family business, E.W. Mailhot Sausage Co. and took over the company upon the passing of his father in 1981. He married the love of his life, Jacqueline Raymond, on May 29, 1965. They were married for 47 years before she passed in 2012. Together they raised four children. Family and volunteering were always an important part of his life by being involved in the community and St. Peter’s parish. He was a devoted husband who enjoyed spending time at the family camp at Taylor Pond in Auburn and was always willing to help someone in need. He served as president of the parish council for St. Peter’s Church and played an integral part of bringing Vietnamese families to Maine in the 1970s. He was a youth group leader and ran weekly prayer groups. He was also involved of the Lewiston/Auburn Richeleau Club, served with the Lewiston/Auburn Kiwanis Club, the Knights of Columbus and St. Vincent de Paul to name a few. He received several awards and recognitions for his contributions and involvement. He is survived by his four children and seven grandchildren. Julie and Randy Herrick of Mechanic Falls and their two children, Kyle and Melina; Rachel and Brent Reiche of Saco and their two children, Andrew and Renee; Chantal and Andre Brousseau of Wells and their two children, Olivia and Vivianne; and Marc and Darlene Mailhot of Lewiston and their son, Everett. The family would like to thank D’Youville Pavilion for their care and support of Roger during his time there. A funeral Mass will be held at a later time. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at http://www.lynchbrothers.com Arrangements by Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home. 784-4023. Roger’s best interest was to help those in need; therefore we ask that you please support a small business in your local community in lieu of sending flowers.

