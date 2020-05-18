AUBURN — A fourth Clover Healthcare staff member and a resident have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the facility’s Facebook page.

In a series of Facebook posts last week, Clover Healthcare in Auburn announced that three staff members and a resident tested positive for COVID-19.  Officials plan to host a conference call at 2 p.m. Monday to update residents’ family members.

The nurse who was reported Sunday afternoon to have tested positive was asymptomatic, according to Clover’s Facebook post Sunday evening. All the tests of residents taken Saturday have been negative, according to Clover. Androscoggin Home Health nurses will be helping continue testing Monday, according to Clover.

This story will be updated.

 

