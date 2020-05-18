LEWISTON — Police have arrested a Lewiston man who was apparently attacked with a machete after he allegedly broke into an apartment on Oak Street and threatened a tenant.

Police say they responded late Sunday afternoon to 62 Oak St. for a report that someone had been stabbed. They found male bleeding from the arms, according to a police statement issued Monday.

Stephen Gurney, 34, of Lewiston was found to have been struck with a machete. He was transported to Central Maine Medical Center with injuries believed to be non-life threatening. He remained hospitalized Monday and under the watch of Lewiston police, according to the statement.

Gurney was charged with burglary (Class A), criminal threatening (Class C), possession of a firearm by a prohibited person (Class C), and violation of conditions of release (Class C). When police found him, Gurney was out on bail conditions after being arrested and charged with aggravated assault in March following a stabbing incident outside of Poirier’s Market.

Police said their initial investigation of the incident Sunday has found probable cause that Gurney “illegally and without permission of the tenant entered the apartment at 62 Oak St. armed with a handgun, following which time he threatened the tenant inside.”

The police statement said that while the investigation continues, “it appears evident at this time that the tenant at 62 Oak St. acted in self-defense. Gurney and the tenant know each other and this was not a random act.”

Police did not release the name of the tenant.

