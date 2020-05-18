Concerts for a Cause is proud to present Kathy Haley and Phil House in “Together Again – Sort Of” from 7-7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 29. The show will stream live on Facebook from the First Universalist Church of Auburn. Haley and House will make some beautiful music together- from 6 feet apart! Enjoy old and new favorites from these two dear friends celebrating 30 years of performing as a duo.

When the two musicians join forces, they are a “dynamic duo.” Together they have been delighting audiences throughout Maine for 30 years, most notably at the Annual Summer Concert series at the Poland Spring in All Souls Chapel, the Sawyer Memorial and other local venues. House, long-time organist at the First Universalist Church in Auburn, has performed both near and far, from his home town of Bryant Pond, Maine, to Nashville, Tennessee, and even Vienna, Austria. He has recorded many CDs of his piano and organ music. Danville homegirl Haley began performing early as a church organist, pianist and folk singer. For decades. Kathy was one of the lead singers with the Top 40 dance band Good and Plenty and the vocal group The Girls of LA. Currently she performs with My Mother’s Daughter. She is the accompanist for the Edward Little High School and Auburn Middle School choral groups. Haley’s main role is organist/choir director at the Court Street Baptist Church of Auburn.

Anyone can view the free concert at https://www.facebook.com/events/1014532632276728/. Concerts for a Cause brings special concerts to the LA community at the Auburn UU church.The performers are donating this concert purely for enjoyment of their fans. Pam Weeks will produce the show “behind the scenes.” For more information, visit auburnuu.org or call (207) 783-0461.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: