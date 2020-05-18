100 Years Ago: 1920

The Girls’ Musical Clubs of Bates College gave a very fine concert at the Federated church Thursday evening. A good attendance was present and an appreciative audience. Especially good were the cello and coronet solos by Miss Leader and Miss Warren. Miss Haskell as a reader was also attractive in her manner and recitations. Both clubs showed good training and they all responded generously to encores.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Mrs. Herbert Miller of Lewiston will present a group of readings at a meeting Wednesday of Beth Abraham Sisterhood. She has chosen a nostalgic theme for her program, reading from long ago. Earlier Cantor Norman Geller will install the recently elected Sisterhood officers. Dessert will be served at 7:30 pm in the vestry of the Auburn Synagog. Mrs. Irving Isaacson and Mrs. Richard Wilner are hostesses and Mrs. Abraham Isaacson is program chairman.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Bates College President Donald W. Harward will deliver the commencement address when the Central Maine Medical Center School of Nursing graduates 38 students on Thursday. The CMMC School of Nursing was established more than a century ago to provide a training experience for professional] nurses. The students who graduate on Thursday will be awarded associate degrees in the applied science of nursing.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

filed under: