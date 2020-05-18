LIVERMORE FALLS — Two people were charged Saturday after a fight on Laurel Lane in Pine Ridge Mobile Home Park.

Livermore Falls and Jay police, and an Androscoggin County sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a fight at about 9:28 p.m. at a residence in East Livermore.

Officer Troy Reed arrested Kimberly Hathaway, 31, of Livermore Falls on a charge of operating under the influence and issued her a summons on a charge of assault. Michael White, 33, also of Livermore Falls, was issued a summons on a charge of assault, Police Chief Ernest Steward Jr. said.

A group of about six people were standing in front of a residence on Laurel Lane. White and Hathaway were walking and had a verbal exchange with people at the residence, Steward said. They were told by the people to leave but White and Hathaway came on to the property, he said.

Hathaway is accused of hitting a man, who pushed her away before White punched him in the face, the chief said.

White left the scene but was brought back by police, Steward said.

Hathaway had also left the scene in a vehicle before police arrived, Steward said. She came back while police were investigating and was arrested on the operating under the influence charge. She was brought to the police station and released on $2,000 unsecured bail.

A conviction on each of the charges is punishable by up to 364 days in prison and a fine of up to $2,000.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: