Spruce Mountain Primary School

Kelly Leclerc is a first grade teacher at the primary school. She graduated from University Maine Farmington in 2006 and began her teaching career as a preschool teacher at Jay Elementary School. She taught preschool for five years and kindergarten for five years and now has found her forever grade as a first grade teacher. She has a 10 year old daughter, eight year old son, a dog named Ellie and a cat named Oliver; each whom she adores. She enjoys camping, fishing, hiking and going to the beach with her family. She loves to watch her kids play sports. Her favorite thing to do in first grade is listen to her students as they learn to read!

Spruce Mountain Elementary School

Katie Ouellette, who students call “Mrs. O.” was born and raised in Jay, graduated from Jay High School and received her bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from UMF. In 2005 she began working as an education technician in RSU 73 in the special services department. Her family moved to New Jersey for four years until her husband retired from the United States Air Force. She came back to work in the district in 2011 and has enjoyed working with such an amazing group of professionals at the elementary school. She has three daughters Emily, Kristen and Rylee, lives in Jay with her husband, Michael, and their big, furry Bernese mountain dog, Sully. She enjoys traveling, baking and spending time at their camp on Spring Lake.

Spruce Mountain High School

Ms. Katelin Castonguay is an Educational Technician at the high school. She is a 2013 SMHS graduate. She continued her education at Central Maine Community College, where she graduated with an associates degree in criminal justice in 2016. She has been working for RSU 73 since 2017. She enjoys every minute working with her students and helping them grow and achieve their goals. She enjoys living in Western Maine with her two Bernese mountain dogs Bruno and Baxter. Together they enjoy hiking, camping, gardening, cooking, decorating and spending time with family and friends.

Margaret Leclerc has been an education technician for grades nine through 12 for 15 years, currently working in the Crossroads program. She graduated from Livermore Falls High School and University Maine Augusta. She started working for SAD 36 in 2005, continuing on with RSU 73, working in life skills, general special education and the behavior program. Prior to working in education she worked in the family insurance business for 25 years. She has coached field hockey, basketball and track and field. She has two daughters, son-in-laws and a 2 1/2 year old grandson who all live in Massachusetts. She loves spending time with family, friends, and taking country road trips to the ocean and mountains. She also enjoys gardening, decorating, painting, antiques, selling real estate and hanging out with her two German Shepards.

