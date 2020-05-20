AUBURN — Maine Turnpike ramps were shut down Wednesday after a tractor-trailer flipped onto its side at the exit 75 ramp about 4:30 p.m.

There were no reports of serious injury, but commuter traffic snarled in places after southbound ramps were closed to traffic while police and fire crews assessed the situation.

The Maine Turnpike Authority sent out an alert just before 5 p.m. advising motorists to seek alternative routes around the crash site.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: