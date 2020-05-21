RUMFORD — A bicyclist was struck and killed Thursday morning on U.S. Route 2, and the driver of the car involved was charged with manslaughter and operating under the influence of drugs, police Chief Tony Milligan said in statement.

The identity of the adult female bicyclist, who died at the scene, is not being released until Friday so her next of kin and extended family can be notified, Milligan said.

Alger M. Aleck, 37, of Mexico was arrested on charges of manslaughter and criminal operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs which caused a death, the chief said. Aleck was taken to the Oxford County Jail in Paris where bail was set at $15,000 cash. He is expected to be arraigned Friday.

“This is a tragedy and my heart goes out to the victim’s family,” Milligan said. “With temperatures on the rise and a holiday weekend approaching, more and more pedestrians, bicyclists and vehicles will be sharing the roads. Motorists should remain attentive and drive with due care to avoid further tragedies.”

Aleck was driving a 2006 Honda Accord east about 1.25 miles west of McDonald’s restaurant when the collision occurred.

The bicylist was also headed east, Milligan said.

A motorist reported it to the Oxford County Regional Communications Center in Paris at 10:57 a.m., Milligan said.

Aleck was with his damaged car when police arrived, the chief said.

Med-Care Ambulance arrived within minutes of the call.

Reconstruction teams from the state police and Paris Police Department assisted Rumford police with the investigation, while Oxford County Sheriff’s deputies, Rumford Fire, Rumford Public Works and Maine Department of Transportation workers rerouted traffic.

The Rumford police K-9 Team helped recover evidence, and a certified blood technician from the Farmington Police Department obtained a court-ordered blood sample from Aleck.

Milligan praised the quick response and teamwork of the agencies and crews that helped manage traffic while police focused on the crash investigation.

“Their help was invaluable,” he said.

« Previous

filed under: