Sales of existing single-family homes in Maine plunged by more than 15 percent in April, but sale prices shot up because there were fewer homes on the market.

The number of home sales last month in the state was 1,065, down 15.4 percent from 1,259 sold in April 2019, according to Maine Listings, which is owned by Maine Association of Realtors.

The median sales price for a home in Maine was $235,800 last month, Maine Listings said, up from $210,000 last April, an increase of 12.3 percent. The median price indicates that half of homes sold for more money and half sold for less.

The decrease in the number of sales likely reflects the early effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Some of the sales might have been underway before the full impact of the pandemic hit, because real estate sales typically take at least a month to close after buyers and sellers agree on a price.

Maine Listings said the inventory of homes for sale on the market was down about 19 percent compared with a year earlier, which is helping to push prices up, combined with interest rates that are at historically low levels.

Nationally, sales of detached, single-family existing homes in April decreased by 15.4 percent compared with the same month a year earlier, and the median sales price nationally rose to $288,700, an increase of 7.3 percent.

Regionally, sales fell by 18.2 percent last month in the Northeast, according to the National Association of Realtors, and the median sales price in the region rose by 8.7 percent to $312,500.

This story will be updated.

