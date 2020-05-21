Concert in Rangeley now cancelled
RANGELEY — The Lakeside Dance Academy Concert originally scheduled for April 3-4 and then postponed to June 18-19 is now cancelled.
Comments are not available on this story.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Business
More than 138,000 Mainers have filed for unemployment since March
-
Connections
Community cancellations
-
Connections
Well Done news to run May 21
-
Connections
Lewiston parishioners honor the Rev. Daniel Greenleaf
-
Connections
Grant to help restore belfry