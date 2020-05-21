LEWISTON — Community Concepts will welcome a new chief financial officer in August. Laura Gormley originally joined the community action agency in March 2017 as the director of finance.

Kevin Mahoney, who has served as chief financial officer since 2017, will be retiring effective July 31.

Gormley has spent 20 years in the accounting and finance field, working for both nonprofit and for-profit organizations. She has strong accounting, budget forecasting and analytical skills as well as experience in lean processes. During their time at Community Concepts, Mahoney and Gormley have implemented changes in financial month-end processes, allocation methodology and introduced quarterly forecasts.

Prior to joining Community Concepts, Gormley had been a senior budget analyst at Martin’s Point Health Care. She has a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from the University of Southern Maine.

« Previous

filed under: