FARMINGTON — Heather Mitchell, who works in physical rehabilitation and sports medicine at Franklin Memorial Hospital, has completed a master of science degree in exercise science and health promotion with a dual concentration in performance enhancement and injury prevention/rehabilitation science from California University of Pennsylvania.

Within the concentration, Mitchell has been additionally awarded three certifications including: Performance Enhancement Specialist, Corrective Exercise Specialist and Certified Speed Specialist 1.

Mitchell has worked at Mt. Blue High School for the past two years as the athletic trainer, providing athletic training services for their athletes. In addition, Mitchell works collaboratively with a physical therapist and Dr. Thomas Pulling in a weekly Sports Medicine Clinic at Franklin Health Orthopedics.

