WOODSTOCK — Woodstock Elementary School fifth-grade teacher Tonya Prentice was recently recognized as the “Oxford County Teach of the Year.”

“Being recognized as the Oxford County Teacher of the Year is an exciting and tremendous honor. It is so nice that teachers in our county and throughout the state are being appreciated for all of their hard work and dedication,” Prentice said. “I am very excited about the upcoming opportunities and look forward to collaborating with my cohort on ways to enhance public education for all students.”

The award is not the first accolade Prentice has gotten. In 2018, she was named as the states Presidential Award Winner for Science.

A total of 16 teachers were honored (one from each county). The 16 teachers were selected from 326 nominees.

“Tonya is highly dedicated to the Woodstock school and community. She makes it a priority to get to know the students and their families in order to best meet their needs and to engage them in learning,” Woodstock Elementary School Principal Jessica Wilkey said. “She actively participates in school, PTA, and community organizations and events. She is committed to making both the school and town of Woodstock a great place for kids. She brings so many positive qualities to our school and we feel very lucky to have her here.”

“Tonya’s selection as Oxford County Teacher of the Year is a well-earned and well-deserved honor. Ms. Prentice has been actively involved in MSAD 44 for many years, serving as the chairperson of the elementary science curriculum committee and also earning National Board Certified Teacher status,” Superintendent Dave Murphy said. “Throughout her career in MSAD 44, she has always focused on making the classroom an active, exciting and caring place for her students to grow and learn.”

Prentice is also a finalist for Maine’s 2020 Teacher of the Year Award.

